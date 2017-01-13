PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 13

Jan 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of installing secret software that allowed more than 100,000 of its diesel vehicles to emit pollutants above legal levels. The accusations against Fiat Chrysler appeared to be part of a last push by the Obama administration to finish investigations and negotiations involving companies. nyti.ms/2iNFu3Z

- Amazon.com Inc's new warehouse in Baltimore is a rare economic bright spot there, employing 3,000 people full-time in a city ravaged by poverty and a lack of opportunities for less educated workers. And with Amazon's announcement Thursday that it plans to hire 100,000 new employees in the next 18 months, the Baltimore facility and at least 70 other Amazon fulfillment centers across the country stand to be among the biggest beneficiaries. nyti.ms/2j6xKe4

- AT&T Inc's chief executive, Randall Stephenson, paid an important visit on Thursday to Trump Tower to see President-elect Donald Trump. In a statement, AT&T said Stephenson and Trump had "a very good meeting." The two discussed ways to "create jobs, lift up wages and the policies and the regulations that stand in the way of them creating further jobs", said Sean Spicer, who will be the White House press secretary. nyti.ms/2iNCnZU

- John Richman, who as the chief executive and chairman of Kraft Inc oversaw its $13.1 billion acquisition by the Philip Morris Companies in 1988, one of the largest mergers in United States history at the time, died on Monday in Weston, Florida. He was 89. nyti.ms/2jdAadm (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)