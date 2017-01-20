PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the notorious drug lord known as El Chapo, was extradited to the United States on Thursday night. nyti.ms/2iQWtBH

- American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are examining intercepted communications and financial transactions as part of a broad investigation into possible links between Russian officials and associates of President-elect Donald Trump, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. nyti.ms/2juYk0Q

- Donald Trump arrived in Washington the day before his inauguration as the nation's 45th president in a swirl of cinematic pageantry but facing serious questions about whether his chaotic transition has left critical parts of the government dangerously short-handed. nyti.ms/2iI6ZQt

- President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday chose Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets football franchise, as his ambassador to Britain. nyti.ms/2iQShBQ

- Federal auto-safety regulators said their investigation of the Tesla Motor's car found no defects in the system that caused a fatal accident eight months back and said Tesla's Autopilot-enabled vehicles did not need to be recalled. nyti.ms/2juVA3J

- The political standoff in Gambia intensified on Thursday as foreign troops crossed the border with orders to dislodge a repressive leader who has refused to step down after losing a presidential election last month. nyti.ms/2jFtyoh