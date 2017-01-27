PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 27

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House is drafting a presidential directive that calls on Defense Secretary James Mattis to devise plans to more aggressively strike the Islamic State, which could include American artillery on the ground in Syria and Army attack helicopters to support an assault on the groups capital, Raqqa, officials said. nyti.ms/2jasrxG

- The Trump administration is pulling back advertisements that encourage people to sign up for health insurance under former President Barack Obama's health care law. nyti.ms/2jaoKYU

- President Donald Trump's chief White House strategist, Stephen Bannon said in an interview that media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for a while. nyti.ms/2janZiC

- Microsoft Corp released financial results for the last three months of 2016, reporting 4 percent growth in its overall earnings. nyti.ms/2javEx2

- Under a Reagan-era policy revived by President Donald Trump, the clinic on the University of Dakar campus in Senegal, may no longer be able to count on aid money from the United States Agency for International Development. nyti.ms/2jayimG

- President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with the acting director of the National Park Service the day after his inauguration to ask why someone from the agency had shared someone else's Twitter Inc's post giving an unflattering comparison of his inaugural crowd, according to Trump's deputy press secretary. nyti.ms/2japqNZ