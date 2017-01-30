PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 30

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- After the initial shock of President Trump's order on Friday restricting entry to the United States by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations and all refugees, businesses and trade organizations began to respond over the weekend, some with outrage, some with caution. nyti.ms/2khXZBu

- Tech companies, which have embraced globalization, reacted more forcefully to the president's immigration order than counterparts in other industries. nyti.ms/2khUkUp

- Gunmen opened fire in the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec around 8 p.m., the police said, killing an unconfirmed number of people and wounding others. nyti.ms/2khYn2U

- Authorities in Tikrit are evicting the families of ISIS recruits as a form of collective punishment, a practice that has been condemned by the national government. nyti.ms/2ki03ti (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)