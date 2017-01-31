FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2017 / 5:47 AM / 7 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Jan 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The reaction from major American companies to President Trump's order on Friday restricting entry to the United States by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations and all refugees has ranged from silence to outrage. nyti.ms/2jxmBBM

- Amazon and Expedia stepped up their opposition to the immigration order with filings that were part of a lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, arguing that the order will hurt their businesses. nyti.ms/2jxnWbW

- In its latest controversy, Deutsche bank agreed to pay $425 million on charges it helped investors launder money through Moscow, New York and London. nyti.ms/2jxu041

- A lawsuit filed Monday accused three makers of insulin - Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co , of conspiring to drive up the prices of their lifesaving drugs, harming patients who were being asked to pay for a growing share of their drug bills. nyti.ms/2jxqWF6

- Concerns about regulatory approval have weighed on Walgreens Boots Alliance's bid to buy a top drugstore rival, Rite Aid, as the two cut the price of the deal while pushing back the expected closing date by six months. nyti.ms/2jxsFdI

- Eike Batista, the fugitive oil-and-mining tycoon wanted in connection with Brazil's far-reaching corruption investigation, flew home from New York on Monday and surrendered to the police, who placed him temporarily in a notoriously overcrowded prison. nyti.ms/2jxpsL6 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.