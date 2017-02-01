PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anthony Scaramucci, who has been named the White House liaison to the business community, is selling his firm to a company with deep ties to China's Communist Party. nyti.ms/2jBgxIu

- Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born billionaire who has forged financial ties with some of the country's most powerful families was taken by the Chinese police from his apartment at the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong late last week and spirited across the border. nyti.ms/2jBhSz5

- Apple CEO Timothy D. Cook said the iPhone maker hoped to double its services business in the next four years, but it will be harder to predict how to deal with the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2jBeRio

- Sequoia Capital has changed up several leadership roles, including naming Roelof Botha to replace Jim Goetz as one of the "stewards" of the firm, a spokesman said Tuesday. nyti.ms/2jBi7dt

- The U.S. President said he would make it easier for the industry to manufacture in the United States and would further discuss lowering costs behind closed doors. nyti.ms/2jBpe5z

- Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with Daimler, under which the German automaker plans to build autonomous vehicles that will operate on Uber's transportation network. nyti.ms/2jBo8H9