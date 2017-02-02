FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 8 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Anthony Scaramucci, an investment firm founder and a Republican donor, will not be taking a senior job at the White House as previously announced, a senior administration official said Wednesday. nyti.ms/2ksRZWx

- Sales for social media giant Facebook grew 51 percent in the most recent quarter, and even a jury verdict that went against the company earlier in the day did little to diminish enthusiasm about its finances. nyti.ms/2ksSikt

- A partnership with H&R Block shows IBM's strategy for artificial intelligence: Watson will be a smart assistant tailored for specific industries. nyti.ms/2ksGOgO

- Rex W. Tillerson, the former chairman and chief executive of Exxon Mobil, was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday in a 56-to-43 vote to become the nation's 69th secretary of state just as serious strains have emerged with important international allies. nyti.ms/2ksFVES

- Bosch will pay $327.5 million to vehicle owners in the United States over claims that it helped devise software used to cheat on emissions tests. nyti.ms/2ksQZSn

- SoFi, or Social Finance as it is officially known, announced Tuesday that it was acquiring a company, Zenbanx, allowing SoFi to offer checking accounts, credit cards and international money transfers to its customers. nyti.ms/2ksFhXL (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

