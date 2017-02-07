Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the
- New York City's investigation department is looking into
the New York Police Department's awarding of a $6.4 million
contract for body-worn cameras. The existence of the inquiry,
opened last year, was shared with the city comptroller's office
late Friday, leading to the Comptroller Scott Stringer to decide
against signing off on the contract. nyti.ms/2kgnNdP
- Russia sought an apology from Fox News on Monday after the
host Bill O'Reilly described President Vladimir Putin as "a
killer" during an interview with President Trump. The Kremlin's
spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told reporters that the description
was "unacceptable, insulting," according to the state-run news
agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax. nyti.ms/2jX356P
- Super Bowl's Sunday's game drew 111.3 million viewers on
Fox, a high enough total to tie it for fourth place among the
most-viewed programs in TV history but lower than last year's
111.9 million. This was the eighth consecutive year that the
Super Bowl exceeded 100 million viewers. nyti.ms/2jWVGUX
- Bob Iger, Walt Disney's chief executive, is considering
delaying his departure for the third time. It's a sign that the
entertainment conglomerate has failed to find a replacement for
him since Tom Staggs left last year. After Iger took over in
2005, Disney's market value rose from $46 billion to about $148
billion at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. Total shareholder
return over the same period increased 350 percent. nyti.ms/2jWXOvV
