Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New York City's investigation department is looking into the New York Police Department's awarding of a $6.4 million contract for body-worn cameras. The existence of the inquiry, opened last year, was shared with the city comptroller's office late Friday, leading to the Comptroller Scott Stringer to decide against signing off on the contract. nyti.ms/2kgnNdP

- Russia sought an apology from Fox News on Monday after the host Bill O'Reilly described President Vladimir Putin as "a killer" during an interview with President Trump. The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, told reporters that the description was "unacceptable, insulting," according to the state-run news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax. nyti.ms/2jX356P

- Super Bowl's Sunday's game drew 111.3 million viewers on Fox, a high enough total to tie it for fourth place among the most-viewed programs in TV history but lower than last year's 111.9 million. This was the eighth consecutive year that the Super Bowl exceeded 100 million viewers. nyti.ms/2jWVGUX

- Bob Iger, Walt Disney's chief executive, is considering delaying his departure for the third time. It's a sign that the entertainment conglomerate has failed to find a replacement for him since Tom Staggs left last year. After Iger took over in 2005, Disney's market value rose from $46 billion to about $148 billion at the end of its 2016 fiscal year. Total shareholder return over the same period increased 350 percent. nyti.ms/2jWXOvV

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)