6 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- The New York Times business news - Feb 16
February 16, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 6 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- The New York Times business news - Feb 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Union organizers fell far short on Wednesday in a bid to enlist workers at Boeing's South Carolina facilities in what was widely viewed as an early test of labor's strength in the Trump era. nyti.ms/2kV0SYp

- The fast-food executive Andrew Puzder withdrew his nomination to be labor secretary on Wednesday as Republican senators turned sharply against him, the latest defeat for a White House besieged by infighting and struggling for traction even with a Republican-controlled Congress. nyti.ms/2kV7shy

- Soon after Yahoo disclosed the first of two enormous data breaches that threatened to upend a $4.8 billion deal it had reached with Verizon Communications, the embattled company began to confront an unpleasant potential future. nyti.ms/2kV4KsD

- Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, sparred with House Republicans on Wednesday about the value of financial regulation and the effectiveness of monetary policy in a testy session that showed the gulf between the central bank and the conservatives who control Capitol Hill. nyti.ms/2kV7EgM (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

