6 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 17
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
February 17, 2017 / 5:54 AM / 6 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UnitedHealth Group is accused in a scheme that allowed its subsidiaries and other insurers to improperly overcharge Medicare by "hundreds of millions — and likely billions — of dollars" according to a lawsuit made public on Thursday at the Justice Department's request. nyti.ms/2lRKd9W

- In a 5,800-word letter posted publicly, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg expressed alarm that what was once considered normal — seeking global connection — was now seen by people and governments around the world as something undesirable. nyti.ms/2lRL2zz

- Jeffrey A. Zucker, the president of CNN, has been at the center of a media firestorm since President Trump started singling out the cable network as the country's leading distributor of that favorite Trump phrase "fake news" nyti.ms/2lRN7vp

- The de facto leader of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was arrested Friday on bribery charges, a dramatic turn in South Korea's decades-old struggle to end collusive ties between the government and powerful family-controlled conglomerates. nyti.ms/2lRIGAy

- Moving quickly after his first choice for labor secretary withdrew his nomination amid controversy, President Trump made a seemingly safe selection on Thursday in Alexander Acosta, a Florida law school dean and former assistant attorney general. nyti.ms/2lRyCaW

- Snap Inc disclosed on Thursday that it expected to be valued at as much as $22.2 billion in the sale. At the midpoint of the offering's range of $14 to $16 per share, Snap would be worth nearly $20.9 billion. nyti.ms/2lRIguf

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

