FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2017 / 4:35 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tucker Carlson will assume Fox News's 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, the first time in nearly two decades that Bill O'Reilly will not be kicking off Fox News's prime-time lineup. nyti.ms/2p7So0C

- Fox News faced new sexual harassment allegations on Sunday as Alisyn Camerota, a former anchor, accused the former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of saying "grossly inappropriate" things to her and once inviting her to a hotel room when she asked for new opportunities at work. nyti.ms/2p7OrZG

- American Airlines Group Inc suspended a flight attendant after an altercation on Friday in which the attendant took a stroller from a woman traveling with two young children and then argued with other passengers. nyti.ms/2p7Mxbv

- Kristina Johnson, an engineer who developed technology critical to 3-D movies and served as under secretary in the United States Energy Department before founding a hydroelectric company, will be appointed chancellor of the State University of New York. nyti.ms/2p7PcSw (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.