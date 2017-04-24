PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 24

April 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tucker Carlson will assume Fox News's 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, the first time in nearly two decades that Bill O'Reilly will not be kicking off Fox News's prime-time lineup. nyti.ms/2p7So0C

- Fox News faced new sexual harassment allegations on Sunday as Alisyn Camerota, a former anchor, accused the former Fox News chief Roger Ailes of saying "grossly inappropriate" things to her and once inviting her to a hotel room when she asked for new opportunities at work. nyti.ms/2p7OrZG

- American Airlines Group Inc suspended a flight attendant after an altercation on Friday in which the attendant took a stroller from a woman traveling with two young children and then argued with other passengers. nyti.ms/2p7Mxbv

- Kristina Johnson, an engineer who developed technology critical to 3-D movies and served as under secretary in the United States Energy Department before founding a hydroelectric company, will be appointed chancellor of the State University of New York. nyti.ms/2p7PcSw (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)