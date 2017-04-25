FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25
April 25, 2017 / 5:02 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump has instructed his advisers to make cutting the corporate tax rate to 15 percent a centerpiece of his tax-cut blueprint to be unveiled this week, according to people with knowledge of his plans, even if that means a significant reduction in revenue that could jettison his campaign promise to curb deficits. nyti.ms/2q0iyW0

- Yahoo Inc shareholders will vote on June 8 on whether to sell the company's internet businesses to Verizon Communications Inc for $4.48 billion. A yes vote, which is widely expected, would end Marissa Mayer's largely unsuccessful five-year effort to restore the internet pioneer to greatness. nyti.ms/2q0d0ux

- The scandal at Wells Fargo & Co over the creation of millions of fake bank accounts cost more than 5,300 people their jobs, many of them tellers and other low-level employees. The next group of employees who could lose their jobs are Wells Fargo's board of directors, who face re-election on Tuesday at the bank's annual shareholder meeting. nyti.ms/2q0nI44

- NBC News said that Megyn Kelly would start her new job next month, with a Sunday evening showcase set to start in June. Her new morning show, which is expected to replace an hour of "Today", is scheduled for the fall. nyti.ms/2q08tZ8

- After 20 years as the king of cable news, O'Reilly's return to broadcasting came not on camera, but in a 19-minute recorded podcast on his personal website. nyti.ms/2q01iAg (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

