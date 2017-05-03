May 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Apple Inc said Tuesday that the number of iPhones
sold globally fell 1 percent in the first calendar quarter,
compared with the same period a year ago, although revenue rose
to $52.9 billion as more customers bought the supersized, more
expensive iPhone 7 Plus. nyti.ms/2p7gU0W
- Dr. Mario Molina, chief executive of the California health
insurance company founded by his father, was abruptly removed
from his position at Molina Healthcare Inc, according to
an announcement by the company on Tuesday. His brother, John,
the company's chief financial officer, was also immediately
replaced. nyti.ms/2p7aoY9
- Facing new corporate demands and political pressure from a
Trump administration that wants to curb immigrant work visas,
Infosys Ltd, one of India's leading tech outsourcing
companies, said Tuesday that it will hire up to 10,000 Americans
to serve its clients in the United States. nyti.ms/2p6OyUR
- The head of President Trump's re-election campaign accused
CNN of "censorship" on Tuesday afternoon after the broadcast
network refused to run the group's latest advertisement. nyti.ms/2p7gfg0
- With two days left before an 11-day recess and no vote
scheduled, House Republican leaders worked on Tuesday to win
votes one at a time for their latest bill to repeal the
Affordable Care Act after an influential Republican voice on
health care came out against the measure. nyti.ms/2p7bHGB
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)