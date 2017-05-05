May 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Uber Technologies Inc is the subject of a United
States Department of Justice inquiry over Greyball, a program
that it used to deceive regulators who were trying to shut down
its ride-hailing service. nyti.ms/2pFVdb2
- Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday became the
latest company to agree to pay back taxes, in this case 306
million euros, or $334 million, to the Italian authorities for
its operations in the country from 2002 to 2015. nyti.ms/2pFBcSa
- European Union officials fired an opening salvo on
Thursday in a "Brexit"-related dispute that could threaten
London's status as the undisputed financial capital of Europe
and affect hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of financial
products. nyti.ms/2pG2mbj
- New troubles for Fox News arose on Thursday as a lawsuit
accused it of gender discrimination and one of the women who
have accused Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment said she would
appear before the British regulatory group that is assessing
Twenty-first Century Fox's attempted takeover of Sky
PLC, the satellite TV giant. nyti.ms/2pG6mbZ
- The House on Thursday narrowly approved legislation to
repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, as
Republicans recovered from their earlier failures and moved a
step closer to delivering on their promise to reshape American
health care without mandated insurance coverage. nyti.ms/2pFOLRf
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)