May 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber Technologies Inc is the subject of a United States Department of Justice inquiry over Greyball, a program that it used to deceive regulators who were trying to shut down its ride-hailing service. nyti.ms/2pFVdb2

- Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday became the latest company to agree to pay back taxes, in this case 306 million euros, or $334 million, to the Italian authorities for its operations in the country from 2002 to 2015. nyti.ms/2pFBcSa

- European Union officials fired an opening salvo on Thursday in a "Brexit"-related dispute that could threaten London's status as the undisputed financial capital of Europe and affect hundreds of trillions of dollars worth of financial products. nyti.ms/2pG2mbj

- New troubles for Fox News arose on Thursday as a lawsuit accused it of gender discrimination and one of the women who have accused Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment said she would appear before the British regulatory group that is assessing Twenty-first Century Fox's attempted takeover of Sky PLC, the satellite TV giant. nyti.ms/2pG6mbZ

- The House on Thursday narrowly approved legislation to repeal and replace major parts of the Affordable Care Act, as Republicans recovered from their earlier failures and moved a step closer to delivering on their promise to reshape American health care without mandated insurance coverage. nyti.ms/2pFOLRf (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)