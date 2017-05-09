FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9
May 9, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Facebook published a series of advertisements in British newspapers, advising millions of users in the country on how to spot misinformation online. nyti.ms/2pWrryN

- Sinclair, the largest owner of local television stations in the United States, said it agreed to buy Tribune Media for $3.9 billion, beating other suitors including Nexstar and 21st Century Fox. nyti.ms/2pWaAMS

- Nearly five years after the collapse of Dewey & LeBoeuf, a jury in Manhattan convicted the law firm's former CFO Joel Sanders, on three criminal counts on what prosecutors said was a scheme to hide the firm's failing finances from financial backers. nyti.ms/2pWwdMS

- Express Scripts, one of the biggest pharmacy benefit managers in the drug world, said it would begin offering a group of frequently used drugs for a lower price to people without health insurance, or to those in plans with high deductibles that made their medications unaffordable. nyti.ms/2pWtIu6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

