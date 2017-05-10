FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 10

Reuters Staff

May 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Eight Democratic senators led by Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts called for a federal investigation into whether billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn violated laws against insider trading and market manipulation in his role as a special adviser to President Trump. nyti.ms/2q19MWR

- Walt Disney reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with theme park profits up 20 percent and movie income increasing by 21 percent. nyti.ms/2q1oux9

- Amazon introduced the latest model in its expanding family of Echo products, the Echo Show, which has a seven-inch touch screen and a video camera that let people place video or voice calls over Wi-Fi. Amazon also said it would release a free software update this week that brings voice-calling features to existing Echo devices. nyti.ms/2q12Itc

- President Trump fired FBI director James Comey, abruptly terminating the top official leading a criminal investigation into whether Trump's advisers colluded with the Russian government to steer the outcome of the 2016 presidential election. nyti.ms/2q1136V (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

