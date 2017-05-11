PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Abercrombie & Fitch said on Wednesday that it has begun talks to sell itself. It said it was in "preliminary discussions" with unnamed suitors after it received expressions of interest. nyti.ms/2q4XzRc

- Twenty-First Century Fox said on Monday that it had incurred costs of $10 million "related to settlements of pending and potential litigations" during its third quarter in the aftermath of sexual harassment allegations at Fox News. nyti.ms/2q5jesj

- Snap Inc, the parent of the messaging app Snapchat, reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations reporting a $2.2 billion loss for the first quarter. Its revenue was lighter than expected, and the company disclosed that its user growth was decelerating sharply. nyti.ms/2q5btTl

- The Department of Homeland Security is considering banning laptops and other large electronic devices from carry-on bags on flights from Europe to the United States. The action would extend a limited ban that was put in place in March. nyti.ms/2q5qzIs