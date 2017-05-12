FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12
May 12, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The United States has reached a set of narrow trade deals with China covering areas like electronic payment services, beef and poultry while leaving untouched bigger issues that could still complicate relations between the two major trading partners. nyti.ms/2q9lS05

- In a setback for Uber, a federal judge denied a motion to move a legal showdown between Uber and Waymo into private arbitration. Uber has been accused of stealing valuable technology from Waymo in the lawsuit. nyti.ms/2q95flj

- SoftBank said on Thursday that it was leading a $502 million investment in Improbable, a British start-up focused on creating expansive virtual worlds. The investment for a a minority stake will value Improbable at more than $1 billion. nyti.ms/2q98FEK

- Sony Pictures Entertainment, bedeviled in recent years by movie misfires, a devastating cyber-attack and executive ejections, on Thursday named Tony Vinciquerra its chairman and chief executive. nyti.ms/2q9ksCR

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

