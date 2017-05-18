FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18
May 18, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Puerto Rico's first day in federal court to reduce its $123 billion in bond debt and unfunded pensions got off to a cordial enough start on Wednesday, but after a few hours, the gloves started to come off. nyti.ms/2qywjJa

- American and European officials met on Wednesday in Brussels to discuss aviation security after the United States Department of Homeland Security said it was considering a ban on laptop computers and tablets in the cabins of trans-Atlantic flights. nyti.ms/2qyFQzY

- Lloyds, one of Britain's four largest lenders, said on Wednesday that it had returned to private ownership after the British government sold its final stake. nyti.ms/2qyDcdG

- Hundreds of thousands of Greeks walked off the job on Wednesday, heeding the call of labor unions to join a 24-hour general strike to protest a new round of austerity measures nearing approval in Parliament. nyti.ms/2qyzdOn

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

