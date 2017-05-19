PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- When securities regulators sued the hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman last year, accusing him of violating insider trading laws, he vowed to fight to the bitter end. And now, nearly eight months later, he and his firm, Omega Advisors, have agreed to settle, paying just under $5 million in civil penalties and forfeited profits. nyti.ms/2pQT2Dv

- Roger Ailes, who shaped the images that helped elect three Republican presidents and then became a dominant, often-intimidating force in American conservative politics at the helm of Fox News until he was forced out last year in a sexual harassment scandal, died on Thursday morning. He was 77. nyti.ms/2pRgEHL

- President Michel Temer of Brazil defied calls to resign on Thursday as an exploding scandal over claims that he authorized the payment of hush money to a jailed ally engulfed Latin America's largest country. nyti.ms/2pRbsDU

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, one of the world's biggest carmakers, said on Thursday that it was in talks with the Department of Justice to settle an investigation into diesel deception, as growing evidence points to the carmaker's use of illegal software to evade emissions tests. nyti.ms/2pRxoPd

- The legal battle over the deadly flaws in Takata airbags moved a step closer to resolution on Thursday when four automakers agreed to compensate owners of recalled cars. nyti.ms/2pRbUSC (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)