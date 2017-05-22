May 22 The following are the top stories on the
- In a shake-up reflecting the pressures on the American
auto industry, Ford Motor Co is replacing its chief
executive, Mark Fields, according to officials briefed on the
move. nyti.ms/2qG3yfB
- A small Boston company, founded by the inventor of a
popular corporate encryption technology called RSA SecurID, sued
Apple Inc and Visa Inc, arguing that the Apple
Pay digital payment technology violates its patents. nyti.ms/2qG0y2R
- America's biggest television networks invited advertisers
to New York institutions such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln
Center last week, giving them an early glimpse at their fall
lineups and treating them to lavish parties and a parade of
stars including Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian and Tony Romo,
all with the aim of attracting billions of dollars in
advertising by the end of the summer. nyti.ms/2qFTMKe
- Nine months after Uber Technologies Inc rolled
out self-driving vehicles in Pittsburgh, the city's relationship
with the ride-hailing company has soured. nyti.ms/2qG8VLF
- Huntsman Corp is close to a deal to merge with a
Swiss counterpart, Clariant AG, and create a large
trans-Atlantic chemical maker at a time of consolidation within
the industry, a person briefed on the matter said Sunday
evening. nyti.ms/2qG9yVx
- Suppliers of a simple, critical medication — sodium
bicarbonate solution — have run out, leaving doctors to postpone
chemotherapy treatments and surgeries. nyti.ms/2qFX68l
