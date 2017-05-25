PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal Reserve Board officials said at a meeting early this month that they wanted to see evidence of stronger economic growth before continuing to increase the Fed's benchmark interest rate, according to minutes of the meeting published on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2qm4yCc

- Prosecutors say an employee of a Washington consulting firm obtained information about policy decisions at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. nyti.ms/2qmguUk

- Fox News on Wednesday urged a federal court to discipline a lawyer it said had failed to vet basic facts when he filed a lawsuit accusing the network of using fake Twitter accounts to harass a former host. nyti.ms/2qmkdRX

- Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said on Wednesday that he will leave his job as editor of the Observer, the cheeky chronicler of New York City media and politics that Kushner purchased in 2006. nyti.ms/2qmmoFb

- A Latin American competitor to Uber, 99, has raised $100 million from SoftBank Group Corp of Japan to fuel growth, the Brazilian start-up's chief executive says. nyti.ms/2qmkLat

- A bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act that narrowly passed the House this month would leave 14 million more people uninsured next year than under President Barack Obama's health law — and 23 million more in 2026, the Congressional Budget Office said Wednesday. Some of the nation's sickest would pay much more for health care. nyti.ms/2qmhjfS (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)