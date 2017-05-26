FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 26
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 26, 2017 / 5:08 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 26

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is considering moving responsibility for overseeing more than $1 trillion in student debt from the Education Department to the Treasury Department, a switch that would radically change the system that helps 43 million students finance higher education. nyti.ms/2qpAh5a

- A Seattle law firm that specializes in suing automakers has filed a class-action lawsuit against General Motors Co , accusing the company of programming some of its heavy-duty pickup trucks to cheat on diesel emissions tests. nyti.ms/2qpz4es

- Companies are sticking by Fox News's Sean Hannity as he promotes his conspiracy theory surrounding the murder of a DNC staff member, claiming he is not violating their core values. nyti.ms/2qpLL8X

- Saudi Arabia's largest sovereign wealth fund will make a $20 billion investment in a new Blackstone Group LP infrastructure project, which could then double in size. nyti.ms/2qpA8io

- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extended oil production cuts through March 2018, after a meeting in Vienna on Thursday. The move follows a decision this month by Saudi Arabia and Russia to do so. nyti.ms/2qpKqPp (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.