July 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell its theme parks as
part of a $9.3 billion deal with the property developer Sunac
China Holdings Ltd, that includes 76 hotels and a
major chunk of 13 tourism projects. nyti.ms/2u2CdXh
- Germany's Siemens said a Russian customer had
illegally shipped two power plant turbines to Crimea instead of
their intended destination in southern Russia. nyti.ms/2u2V58J
- Abercrombie & Fitch said it would end talks to
sell itself. The company said it would instead focus on carrying
out its own strategic plan as a stand-alone company. nyti.ms/2tIp2IA
- President Trump on Monday named Randal K. Quarles, a
former Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal
Reserve's top watchdog overseeing Wall Street and to play a
leading role in the administration's plans to reduce financial
regulation. nyti.ms/2u7qwym
- Microsoft Corp plans to announce on Tuesday that
it is harnessing the unused channels between television
broadcasts, known as white spaces, to help get more of rural
America online. nyti.ms/2tCinkF
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)