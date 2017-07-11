UPDATE 2-Australia's Vocus gets $1.7 bln approach from Affinity, matches KKR bid
* Shares rise on hopes for bidding war (Recasts and adds investor comment)
July 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Dalian Wanda Group said it would sell its theme parks as part of a $9.3 billion deal with the property developer Sunac China Holdings Ltd, that includes 76 hotels and a major chunk of 13 tourism projects. nyti.ms/2u2CdXh
- Germany's Siemens said a Russian customer had illegally shipped two power plant turbines to Crimea instead of their intended destination in southern Russia. nyti.ms/2u2V58J
- Abercrombie & Fitch said it would end talks to sell itself. The company said it would instead focus on carrying out its own strategic plan as a stand-alone company. nyti.ms/2tIp2IA
- President Trump on Monday named Randal K. Quarles, a former Treasury Department official, to serve as the Federal Reserve's top watchdog overseeing Wall Street and to play a leading role in the administration's plans to reduce financial regulation. nyti.ms/2u7qwym
- Microsoft Corp plans to announce on Tuesday that it is harnessing the unused channels between television broadcasts, known as white spaces, to help get more of rural America online. nyti.ms/2tCinkF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
DUBAI, July 11 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Tuesday as investors around the world awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on when the central bank would tighten U.S. monetary policy.