July 13, 2017 / 4:28 AM / an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 13

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Uber drivers have won a tentative victory in their legal battle to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. nyti.ms/2tOWwVE

- Google won its latest legal battle in Europe, after a French court said the company did not have to pay $1.3 billion in back taxes. nyti.ms/2t5qZll

- Apple Inc said that it would open its first data center in China, in response to a strict new law in China that requires companies to store users' data in the country. nyti.ms/2uTeWEN

- A Food and Drug Administration panel unanimously recommended that the Food and Drug Administration approve the first-ever treatment that genetically alters a patient's own cells to fight cancer. nyti.ms/2sS5tfK

- Representative Steve Scalise, who was critically injured during a mass shooting that took place at a congressional baseball practice, was moved from the intensive care unit of a Washington hospital. nyti.ms/2tgtyw3

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

