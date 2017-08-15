FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
32 minutes ago
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 15
August 15, 2017 / 4:29 AM / 32 minutes ago

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Aug 15

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three corporate leaders stepped down from a White House advisory group after President Trump equivocated in his initial remarks on racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. nyti.ms/2fGfrPw

- Pandora Media Inc, the struggling internet radio giant, appointed a new chief executive on Monday, after a shake-up in June that installed SiriusXM as an influential new investor. nyti.ms/2fGfHhs

- In a legal action that will be watched closely in Hollywood, several producers of "The Walking Dead" on Monday sued AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc — the cable network that presents the hit TV series — seeking a greater share of profits. nyti.ms/2fGKYRb

- Billionaire Beny Steinmetz was detained by the Israeli police on Monday morning for questioning in connection with an investigation into money laundering, obstruction of justice and bribery, officials said. nyti.ms/2fH5PUv

- The prospect of further regulatory actions against Wells Fargo & Co, whose misdeeds are far-reaching, appear to be diminishing under the Trump administration. nyti.ms/2fG5S2S (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

