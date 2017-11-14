PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Nov 14

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department said prosecutors were looking into whether a special counsel should be appointed to investigate political rivals U.S. President Donald Trump has singled out for scrutiny, including Hillary Clinton. nyti.ms/2hwQIyt

- John Flannery, the new chief of General Electric Co , is backing away from the ambitious designs of his two predecessors. The new G.E., he declared repeatedly in his first detailed presentation on its future, will be a smaller company with fewer businesses. nyti.ms/2hxBSaH

- U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Alex Azar II, a former president of the American division of Eli Lilly and Co and a health official in the George Bush administration, on Monday to be secretary of health and human services. nyti.ms/2jnGFfB

- Two U.S. Navy SEAL commandos under investigation in the strangling of an Army Green Beret soldier in June in Mali have also been under scrutiny in the theft of money from a fund used to pay confidential informants, according to three service members briefed on the matter. nyti.ms/2jo8556

- For the first time, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a digital pill — a medication embedded with a sensor that can tell doctors whether, and when, patients take their medicine. The approval, announced late on Monday, marks a significant advance in the growing field of digital devices designed to monitor medicine-taking and to address the expensive, longstanding problem that millions of patients do not take drugs as prescribed. nyti.ms/2jsvTF2 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)