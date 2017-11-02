FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 4:47 AM / in 10 minutes

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Trump's bipartisan commission on the opioid crisis made dozens of final recommendations on Wednesday to combat a deadly addiction epidemic, ranging from creating more drug courts to vastly expanding access to medications that treat addiction, including in jails. nyti.ms/2in4BLV

- President Trump touched off a sharply partisan debate over some of the most divisive issues in American life on Wednesday as he cited the terrorist attack in New York to advance his agenda on immigration and national security while assailing Democrats for endangering the country. nyti.ms/2inAqEg

- Lawmakers released scores of political ads on Wednesday purchased by Russian agents on Facebook and Twitter that showed the extent of the Kremlin's attempts to polarize the American voting public on issues like race, police abuse and religion. nyti.ms/2inx0Sc

- The Securities and Exchange Commission took a first step on Wednesday to head off the recent trend of celebrities endorsing new virtual currencies, warning that they could be breaking laws. nyti.ms/2inniiF (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.