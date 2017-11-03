FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 3
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 5:03 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Nov 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Republican tax proposal has clouded the outlook for electric vehicles in the United States. The congressional plan presented on Thursday, which would abolish a $7,500 federal income-tax credit for electric vehicles, arrives just as automakers are gearing up to expand their lineups. nyti.ms/2gY7rqv

- As Apple Inc reported revenue and profit increases that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter, the company said it was also seeing strong demand for the iPhone X, as well as for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models, which it unveiled in September. nyti.ms/2h04qG0

- The Trump administration will promote coal, natural gas and nuclear energy as an answer to climate change at a presentation during a United Nations global warming conference this month, the White House confirmed Thursday. nyti.ms/2gZH2IV

- Travel website TripAdvisor Inc has apologized to a Texas woman for repeatedly deleting her review of a Mexican resort that detailed how she had been raped there by a security guard. nyti.ms/2gXVdxU

- India's Paytm unveiled an updated version of its service on Friday that integrates chat features, including photo and video sharing, into its market-leading digital wallet. nyti.ms/2gYsY27 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
