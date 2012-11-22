FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Nov 22
November 22, 2012 / 9:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Nov 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Revenue service sets ups special teams to monitor taxes paid by highest earners, follows British and Australian model (Diario Economico)

* Zurich Flughaffen allies with Global Infrastructure Partners and Brazil’s CCR in race to buy airport company ANA (Diario Economico)

* Revenue service to hire 1,000 inspectors to combat tax-dodging (Diario de Noticias)

* Portugal risks losing 5 billion euros in EU cohesion funds due to budget cuts (Publico)

* Portugal vows to block EU budget as it needs funding from Brussels to reform state structures (Negocios)

