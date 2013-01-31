FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 31
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 31, 2013 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Opposition Socialists’ leader Seguro, contender Costa agree truce, for nearest future (Publico)

* Seguro and Costa negotiating new Socialist leadership team after internal crisis (Diario de Noticias)

* Portuguese banks pay down over 3 billion euros in ECB long-term loans (Diario de Noticias)

* Cabinet reshuffle likely only after state spending reform (Diario Economico)

* Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s Oi pick investment banks to study integration scenarios. (Negocios)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.