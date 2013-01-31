PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 31

LISBON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Opposition Socialists’ leader Seguro, contender Costa agree truce, for nearest future (Publico)

* Seguro and Costa negotiating new Socialist leadership team after internal crisis (Diario de Noticias)

* Portuguese banks pay down over 3 billion euros in ECB long-term loans (Diario de Noticias)

* Cabinet reshuffle likely only after state spending reform (Diario Economico)

* Portugal Telecom and Brazil’s Oi pick investment banks to study integration scenarios. (Negocios)