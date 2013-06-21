FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - June 21
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2013 / 7:41 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 21 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Prosecutor’s office investigates 150 high-risk swap contracts signed by public companies, fired executive says banks pressured firms to sign up (Diario de Noticias)

* Government wants president to send most polemic spending cuts to constitutional court for preventative checks (Sol)

* Antitrust authority may extend analysis of proposed Optimus/Zon merger until October (Diario Economico)

* CDS-PP leader guarantees ruling coalition stability until Troika leaves, but warns alliance will have to be reassessed afterwards (Publico)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.