PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Aug 21
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 21 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* CMVM market watchdog analysing share purchases in Espirito Santo Saude healthcare company by Mexico’s Grupo Angeles before announced buyout offer (Diario Economico)

* Portugal issued Treasury bills at record low yields (Diario Economico)

* Traffic at Sines port had world’s largest growth rate last year (Diario Economico)

* Clients calmer over Novo Banco after initial concerns, bank workers commission says (Negocios)

* Number of forest fires so far in 2014 is smallest this century (Jornal de Noticias)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
