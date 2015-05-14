FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - May 14
Sections
Featured
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - May 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ruling coalition and opposition Socialists neck and neck in terms of voting intentions in poll (Jornal de Negocios)

* Potential bidders in TAP airline privatisation concerned with Socialist leader’s remarks opposing sale of majority stake (Diario Economico)

* Creditor banks of bankrupt Rioforte seek to block Portugal Telecom from reclaiming defaulted debt (Diario Economico)

* TAP debt to be restructured before sale (Jornal de Negocios)

* Dividend payments by listed companies increase, one in every three euros goes abroad (Jornal de Negocios)

* Partex CEO says some wells show signs that there is oil in Portugal (Jornal de Negocios)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.