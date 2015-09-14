FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Sept 14
September 14, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Spain’s La Caixa to ponder Novo Banco acquisition if current process canceled (Diario Economico)

* Decisive week for Novo Banco sale; Apollo still a candidate if no deal with Fosun, but cancellation not ruled out (Jornal de Negocios)

* Lisbon growth accelerates; two hotels opened each month since January (Diario de Noticias)

