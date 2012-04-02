PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - April 2

LISBON, April 2 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Government forced state-run bank CGD to sell its stake in Cimpor in Brazilian takeover bid (Negocios)

* Camargo Correa takeover of Cimpor likely to be the winner, other shareholders expected to sell (Diario Economico)

* Amount of hard drugs seized by Portugal soars 67 percent in 2011 (Diario de Noticias)

* Prime minister announced new railway line to Spain that has no continuation in Spain due to track gauge difference (Publico)