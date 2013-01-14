FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 14
January 14, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 14

LISBON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Ireland to open way for Portugal in exiting financial assistance programme in 2014 (Publico)

* Economists say IMF-proposed spending cuts unlikely to be applied (Publico)

* Portugal expected to return to bond markets in 2013 with debt maturities of three years or more (Negocios)

* Prime minister denies failing budget goals, says need to think post-bailout (Jornal de Noticias)

* Portugal Telecom to export bundled TV, Internet, mobile and fixed phone services to Brazil to gain scale (Diario Economico)

