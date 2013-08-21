FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Aug 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* President already approved new powers for deputy prime minister Paulo Portas (Diario de Noticias)

* Government drops plans to shut more schools in new academic year (Diario Economico)

* Business confidence improves, but economic risks persist (Publico)

* Antitrust authority to deliver final ruling on ZON-Optimus merger by Monday (Diario Economico)

* Liberty gives up on buying Caixa’s insurance business (Jornal de Negocios)

* Campaigning via email and telephone messages prohibited for local elections (Jornal de Noticias)

* Losses from forest fires at 62 million euros (Jornal de Noticias)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
