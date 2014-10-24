FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Oct 24
#Credit Markets
October 24, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Oct 24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Portuguese banks raised 10 billion euros in capital since previous stress test, but still no certainty until new results revealed (Diario Economico)

* APAX private equity fund wants to buy PT Portugal from Brazil’s Oi, joins Altice, Telefonica (Diario Economico)

* 90 percent of Novo Banco clients who hold long-term bonds accept bank’s offer to convert in deposits; deposits reinforced by almost 800 mln euros (Negocios)

* Government gives in and allows income tax discounts for education costs (Publico)

* Prime Minister imposes silence on possible election coalition with CDS-PP (Diario de Noticias)

* Opposition Socialists back down on debt renegotiation (Sol)

