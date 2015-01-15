FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 15
#Integrated Telecommunications Services

January 15, 2015
January 15, 2015 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Jan 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Former Portugal Telecom chief Granadeiro says merger with Oi should be reversed (Diario Economico)

* Banks to pay 80 percent less to deposits guarantee fund (Diario Economico)

* Future buyer of TAP airline will not be able to dismiss employees while state remains shareholder (Publico)

* Luxembourg court officials in Lisbon to speed up bankrupt Grupo Espirito Santo asset sales (Negocios)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
