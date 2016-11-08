FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Nov 8
November 8, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Portugal - Nov 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Following are some of the main stories in Portuguese newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* State-owned bank CGD's new CEO faces resignations on his team if court forces disclosure of wealth, to evaluate if stays on (Jornal de Negocios)

* Prime Minister Costa announces 200 mln euros for startups at WebSummit (Publico)

* WebSummit - the day Lisbon's venue became incubator for Silicon Valley (Diario de Noticias)

* Illegal immigrants' escapes from Lisbon airport aided by organised group (Jornal de Noticias)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
