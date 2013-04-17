FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Apr 17
April 17, 2013

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Apr 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Troika Dialog Investments sold a 20.53 percent stake in Russia’s largest car maker AvtoVAZ to Rostech’s joint venture with Renault-Nissan, the paper writes.

- Russians and Russian-speaking CIS citizens spent some 40.8 billion roubles ($1.30 billion) on online games in 2012, compared to 39.3 billion roubles ($1.25 billion) spent in cinemas, the paper reports citing Mail.ru Group.

- Russia’s Trade Ministry wants domestic producers to manufacture 45 percent of all goods for children sold in the country by 2020, compared to a current 22 percent. Experts say the plan is impossible, the daily writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Moscow authorities are looking for investors to spend 60 billion roubles to boost the city’s transport infrastructure, the paper writes.

- Russia’s lower house of parliament plans to extend the authority of the Federal Migration Service so it can audit businesses that hire migrant workers, the daily reports.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Some 50 percent of Russians do not want to vote in elections. Most of them are well-educated and young, the paper writes head of independent polling center Levada Lev Gudkov.

$1 = 31.3972 Russian roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
