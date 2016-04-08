PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Apr 8

MOSCOW, Apr 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Lifting of sanctions will not save Russia’s economy. GDP and investments will not grow if the government continues its current policy, the paper writes citing a recent World Bank report.

- Russia’s car maker Avtovaz has cut a working week at its two assembly lines out of four. Demand for Lada cars is dropping due to the crisis and a rise in prices, the paper reports citing car dealers.

- Chinese Huawei Technologies sold some 900 million roubles ($13.36 million) worth of its gadgets in Russia in the year since April 2015, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia’s aviation safety watchdog has obliged all air carriers to check if their Boeing pilots are prepared to land on a second attempt and to train them to stabilize an airplane’s position in a complicated situation, the paper writes.

- Russia’s economy ministry has developed a concept of a “Russian Alibaba” Internet platform to sell Russian goods abroad, the paper writes.

- Several members of the lower house of Russia’s parliament have worked out a draft aimed at fighting extremism. This law will ban from travelling abroad Russians suspected of “creating conditions” for terrorist attacks, the paper writes.

- Holiday makers from Russia choose resorts of Greece and Cyprus after Turkey was closed for them, the paper reports.

- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will unofficially visit Russia in May. His main concern is Russia’s close relations with China, and he wants to discuss it with President Vladimir Putin, the paper writes.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian Railways monopoly has calculated costs of laying a high-speed train track between Moscow and Kazan. It will need investment worth some 1.2 trillion roubles ($17.81 billion), including up to 600 billion roubles ($8.91 billion) in government subsidies, the paper writes. ($1 = 67.3599 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)