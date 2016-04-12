PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - Apr 12

MOSCOW, Apr 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s Finance Ministry has prepared amendments to the 2016 budget. A newly elected lower house of parliament will discuss these amendments in October, the paper writes citing sources.

- The co-founder and CEO of Mail.ru Group, Dmitry Grishin, has created a second fund to invest in robotic technology. Investors from the U.S. and Europe will join the fund, the paper writes citng company report.

- Proceeds of CTC Media in the first quarter of 2015 rose by 20 percent year-on-year, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin did not propose a candidate for the post of human rights ombudsman. Only parliamentary opposition parties nominate candidates for this post, the paper says.

- Wallgreens Boots Alliance acquired a 15 percent stake in Russia’s pharmacy chain 36.6 in exchange for its distributor Alliance Healthcare Russia, the paper writes.

- Russia’s Economy Ministry has published a project for public discussion, introducing financial responsibility for Crimean authorities for submitting incomplete information on implementing a federal programme for development of Crimea and Sevastopol.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russia’s former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin will prepare a new economic programme and present it to President Vladimir Putin, the paper reports citing sources.

- This year’s St Petersburg economic forum may cost organizers 20 percent more than in 2015 because of its new venue affiliated to Gazprom’s subsidiaries, the daily writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Russia’s government and the central bank want to propose to Russians to keep pension savings on special pension accounts in banks. People will get tax preferences if they deposit the cash for at least 10 years, the paper writes. (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)