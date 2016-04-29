FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 29
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 29, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- An investigation into Dmitry Kamenshchik, owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, may involve seizing some of the airport’s property, the paper writes.

- Russian mobile phone operator Megafon will pay out some 30 billion roubles ($466.38 million) in dividends for 2015 to its shareholders, the paper writes.

- Russian internet company Yandex has increased its advertising income by 34 percent in the first quarter of 2016, the paper reports.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russia may introduce a tax free system for foreign visitors before the end of 2016 allowing them to partially claim back taxes off goods purchased in Russia, the paper reports.

- Russia’s consumer confidence index dropped to 63 points in the first quarter of 2016, its lowest level in the past 11 years, the paper writes, citing Nielsen.

- Both rich and poor Russians saw their earnings fall in the first quarter of 2016, the paper writes, citing state statistics.

- The Russian Presidential Administration has asked the Mail.ru Group to develop a highly protected messenger service for state institutions to use. The project will require at least $5 million, the paper says.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has scolded space officials for a failed rocket launch from the new Vostochny cosmodrome, the paper writes.

$1 = 64.3251 roubles Compiled by Ludmila Danilova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.