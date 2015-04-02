PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 2

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Former shareholders in defunct Russian oil firm Yukos have settled all litigation between the company and state-owned oil producer Rosneft in all jurisdictions, the paper writes.

- Russia’s largest automaker Avtovaz sold some 27,423 Lada cars in March and secured a 20 percent share of Russia’s car market, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a draft of some 150,000 people to the armed forces this spring, including some 5,000 Crimeans, the daily reports.

- Russian police plan to make motor rallies equivalent to protests in the sense that the organizers will need to agree the event with the authorities, the paper writes.

NEZAVIZIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Deputies from the lower house of parliament plan to ask the government and the president to do away with the role of presidential envoys in Russia’s regions. This could save the annual budget some 3 billion roubles ($52.66 million), the paper reports.

- The poverty rate in Russia will reach 14 percent in 2015, with some 20 million people living below the poverty level, the paper writes, citing a World Bank report.

NOVIYE IZVESTIA

www.newizv.ru

- Russia’s economy will rank 15th among the world’s largest economies by 2015, compared to today’s 8th place, the paper writes, citing HSBC’s report called “The world in 2015”.

- Russian arms maker Kalashnikov, despite sanctions imposed by the United States, its main customer, plans to boost production by 20-25 percent in 2015 and to earn some 15 billion roubles ($263.29 million), the daily writes, citing the company’s chief executive, Alexei Krivoruchko.

RBK

www.rbcdaily.ru

- Russian Internet company Yandex will cut costs on staff by 10 percent in 2015, which involves cuts and suspending of vacancies, the paper writes citing sources. ($1 = 56.9707 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)