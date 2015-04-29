PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 29

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russian newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

- The number of car loans issued in the first quarter of 2015 in Russia dropped four-fold year-on-year, the paper writes.

- Russia’s largest car maker, Avtovaz, will raise salaries by 6 percent in June, and the average salary will reach some 29,000 roubles ($561), the daily reports.

- The number of tourists who took holidays in the winter resorts of Sochi between December 2014 and April 2015 doubled to 800,000 people compared to previous years. This increase is partly because of Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and the weakening of the rouble, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

- Seven major Russian oil companies have appealed to President Vladimir Putin, criticising the new policy of state purchases and substitution of imports. They believe this policy will raise risks for many industries, the daily reports.

- President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday introduced to the lower house of parliament a draft law about establishing a state corporation that will manage all space-related activities, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

- The number of candidates for the 2016 parliamentary election could reach a record level in the past 20 years as the Kremlin does not plan to toughen rules under which a party can contest the election, the paper writes.

- The daily publishes a list of Russia’s most powerful politicians, headed by President Vladimir Putin, with the chief of the presidential administration, Sergei Ivanov, ranking second.