PRESS DIGEST - RUSSIA - April 13

MOSCOW, Apr 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- Russia’s central bank for the first time since 2006 has announced it will put into circulation new bills worth 200 ($3.04) and 2,000 roubles ($30.37). This measure is expected to help save funds on printing banknotes, the paper writes.

- Russia’s Vimpelcom Ltd plans to issue Eurobonds on Wednesday, the paper reports citing sources.

- Air carriers in Russia transported 3.4 percent fewer people in the first quarter of 2016 compared to the same period of 2015. The market may lose some 7-10 percent of passenger traffic in 2016, the paper writes.

- Russia’s largest gold producer Polyus Gold may float at least 5 percent of its shares on the Moscow Stock Exchange worth some 35.5 billion roubles ($539.10 million), the paper reports.

- The combined aatabase of subscribers of Russian mobile phone operators rose by more than 11.6 million people in 2015, the paper writes.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- Russian President Vladimir Putin has excluded the former speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament, Boris Gryzlov, from the Russian Security Council, the paper writes.

- Russian gas monopoly Gazprom is in talks with Turkish private gas importers on renewal of gas exports to Turkey, the daily says.

- The number of Russian holiday-makers choosing Georgia and Armenia for May Day holidays has risen by 16 to 86 percent by different estimates, the paper writes.

- Relatives of the Russians who died in the crash of the Flydubai plane in Rostov-on-Don have filed a lawsuit to a U.S. court, hoping to receive compensations of $5 million for each air disaster victim, the paper reports. ($1 = 65.8500 roubles) (Compiled by Ludmila Danilova)