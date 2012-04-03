FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Russia - April 3
#Apple Inc
April 3, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Russia - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the leading stories in Russia’s newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VEDOMOSTI

www.vedomosti.ru

- A1, an investment unit of billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group, asked the state development bank VEB to invest $2 billion, partly in credits, in joint purchase of Russia’s largest airport Domodedovo, estimated at around $3 billion, the paper reports.

- 43 percent of Russians want Vladimir Putin to leave office when his presidential term ends in 2018, and 17 percent think he should stay for another term, the paper writes, citing a recent poll by Levada Center.

- Russia will create at least 810,000 new jobs and its GDP will grow by an additional 537 billion roubles ($18.3 billion) by 2018 when the country will hosts the soccer World Cup, the daily says.

KOMMERSANT

www.kommersant.ru

- The European Commission for Democracy through Law has criticized amended Russian laws about political parties, parliamentary elections and rallies, the daily reports.

- Moscow city hall is discussing introduction of school uniform, which will cost the city 2.3 billion roubles ($78.32 million), while experts think it is an attempt to support Russia’s uncompetitive light industry, the paper says.

- One of Russia’s largest computer distributors, OCS, is in talks with Apple Inc’s to sell its computers, the paper reports citing sources.

IZVESTIA

www.izvestia.ru

- Moscow made it to the biennial A.T. Kearney Global Cities Index 2012, ranking 19 from 25 as of 2 years ago, the paper writes.

NEZAVISIMAYA GAZETA

www.ng.ru

- Some 50 people held a mock rally on April 1 in Moscow demanding to stop protests and start working, the paper writes. ($1 = 29.3650 Russian roubles) (Writing by Ludmila Danilova; ludmila.danilova@thomsonreuters.com)

